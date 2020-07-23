Words cannot express how I feel right now. Elaine had the most beautiful soul. I have so many memories, but not enough space to write them all. One of my favorites was her teaching me how to do the Twist in her basement, I thought that was so cool. I pray for the family, and may they keep their own memories in their heart. Rest in Peace, beautiful cousin.

Doreen and Todd Bagley , Las Vegas, NV.

Family