Elaine M. (Venturino) Johnson
JOHNSON, ELAINE M. (VENTURINO)
73, of West Greenwich, passed at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph Otto Johnson for 51 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Armando and Anna Marie (Texeira) Venturino.
Elaine graduated from Pilgrim High School in 1964. She went on to earn a Degree from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. Elaine was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 40 years. More recently at the Shady Acres Nursing Home in West Kingston and also the Academy for Little Children in West Warwick, before retiring in 2009. Elaine enjoyed long drives to go antiquing, traveling , especially cruising, vacations in Cape Cod, NH and VT, nature, spending time with her grandchildren and her pets, especially her dog Muffin.
She was the mother of Cynthia J. Johnson and her husband George DuPont, DDS of Warwick, and Bethany L. McGale and her husband John of West Greenwich. Elaine was the grandmother of Owen J. McGale and Reid J. McGale.
Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter will be private. Visiting hours are Friday evening 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation (www.gloriagemma.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
JUL
25
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Beth, we are very sorry of your loss.
May our Lord comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz & Steve
Liz
July 23, 2020
Words cannot express how I feel right now. Elaine had the most beautiful soul. I have so many memories, but not enough space to write them all. One of my favorites was her teaching me how to do the Twist in her basement, I thought that was so cool. I pray for the family, and may they keep their own memories in their heart. Rest in Peace, beautiful cousin.
Doreen and Todd Bagley , Las Vegas, NV.
Family
July 22, 2020
Joe and Family Our deepest sympathy for the passing of such a beautiful soul. My god carry you though this , we have to believe we will be reunited someday with the ones that go before us . With Prayers and sympathy , Michael and Lisa Eva
July 22, 2020
May the wonderful memories of Elaine sustain the family during this most difficult time

Art & Ann Mackie
Ann Mackie
Friend
