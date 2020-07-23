JOHNSON, ELAINE M. (VENTURINO)
73, of West Greenwich, passed at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph Otto Johnson for 51 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Armando and Anna Marie (Texeira) Venturino.
Elaine graduated from Pilgrim High School in 1964. She went on to earn a Degree from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. Elaine was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 40 years. More recently at the Shady Acres Nursing Home in West Kingston and also the Academy for Little Children in West Warwick, before retiring in 2009. Elaine enjoyed long drives to go antiquing, traveling , especially cruising, vacations in Cape Cod, NH and VT, nature, spending time with her grandchildren and her pets, especially her dog Muffin.
She was the mother of Cynthia J. Johnson and her husband George DuPont, DDS of Warwick, and Bethany L. McGale and her husband John of West Greenwich. Elaine was the grandmother of Owen J. McGale and Reid J. McGale.
Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:00 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter will be private. Visiting hours are Friday evening 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation (www.gloriagemma.org
) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com