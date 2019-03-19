MECIUNAS, ELAINE M (DiPRETE)

75, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Walter N. Meciunas. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Elizabeth (Andreozzi) DiPrete.

Elaine worked for Amica Insurance Company as an underwriter for 27 years before retiring. She graduated from Cranston High School in 1961.

Besides her husband she was the dear sister of Jeanne Rheaume of Cranston; and loving Aunt of Ernie, Nikki and Chrissy Rheaume.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church 1525 Cranston St. Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann. Cemetery, Cranston.

Visiting hours are Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: 931 Jefferson Blvd. Suite 3004 Warwick, RI 02886.

Visit NardolilloFH. Com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary