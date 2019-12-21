|
|
RICCI, ELAINE M.
73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 19, 2019.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Eugene and Violet (Saggese) Ricci. She was the loving sister of Eugenia "Gina" Wilkes and her husband Ralph, and the late Edward A. Ricci Sr.; sister-in-law of Diane A. Ricci; loving aunt of David A. and Michael E. Wilkes, Dr. Dana Ricci-Chofay, Nina V. Ricci-Hall, Nicole M. Ricci-DeGuilio and Edward A. Ricci Jr.; great-aunt of several great-nieces and great-nephews.
After graduating from North Providence High School, Elaine attended Johnson & Wales. She worked as an administrative assistant to many professors in Biology, Anthropology, History and Purchasing Departments and later earned her degree from RIC.
Elaine, also known as "Auntie Nee", was the best confidant to her nieces and nephews. Always lending her ear, and her time, whenever needed. Her loyalty to her friends and her entire family, and her generosity to many, was something she will always be remembered for. She was an avid New York Yankee fan and was very proud of it.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019