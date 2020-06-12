SHERIDAN, ELAINE M.
passed away peacefully on May 3, showing amazing strength and resiliency when she was counted out. No one was going to tell her when it was time to go- she made that decision. And she picked her sister's birthday to join her in Heaven. Known to many as Auntie Laine, she was a beloved sister, aunt, loving caretaker, lifelong friend to many, and a stable force in all our worlds. Born in Providence, she graduated from Salve Regina College and went on to earn a master's degree in nursing while continuing to working as an Oncology nurse. She began her career in leading hospitals in Boston before choosing to spend most of her career at Rhode Island Hospital. She could always be counted on to help a friend in need, spend time with the lonely, work on a committee, help when a new baby was born (she LOVED babies- oh and dogs!) and for good advice. She was also admirably independent. Auntie Laine had 8 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces & nephews. For each of them, she always remembered the important details of our lives and shared with the rest, keeping us connected to each other. We will be lost without her. If you needed anything, she was always there to help. She leaves behind her sister, Janis Skinner and husband Paul Skinner. She is pre-deceased by her sister Rosemary Wood & husband Edward (Mike) Wood and her parents Mary & Tom Sheridan. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY JUNE 15 AT 10AM IN ST. MARTHA'S CHURCH, PAWTUCKET AVE. EAST PROVIDENCE. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RISPCA. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.