Elaine Marie (O'Shea) McCarthy
1927 - 2020
McCarthy, Elaine Marie (O'Shea)
93, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Antoine's Residence, North Smithfield, RI. At her bedside were her three surviving sons. Born in Boston, MA, on February 26, 1927, she was the daughter of Raymond A. O'Shea and Florence V. Whitt O'Shea. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Brennan of Stamford, CT and Kathy Boylan of Boston, MA.
Elaine married the love of her life, the late Donald A. McCarthy, Sr. in 1947. Her loving family includes four sons, the late Donald A. McCarthy, Jr. of Portsmouth, RI, James I. McCarthy of Charlestown, RI, Raymond M. McCarthy of North Kingstown, and William A. McCarthy of East Greenwich, RI, their wives, Denise, Janet, Lisa, and Emily, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Over the course of their seventy-two year marriage, Elaine and Don lived in New Hampshire, Needham, MA, Bristol, RI, Warwick, RI, and finally North Smithfield, RI, where she was known as "The Queen".
Elaine loved life, laughter, and was a blessing to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick. Due to COVID 19, relatives and friends are invited to meet directly at Church. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will be private.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation - National Headquarters 6520 N. Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
