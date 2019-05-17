|
|
McALICE, ELAINE (HIGGINBOTHAM)
84, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Henry B. McAlice.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Thomson) Higginbotham, she had lived in Lincoln for over 50 years.
Mrs. McAlice was the Executive Assistant to the President of Butler Hospital, Providence for 10 years before retiring in 1998. She had previously worked at Miriam Hospital, Providence, and at J.C. Hall Co. with her late husband.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her loving children, Donna E. McInnis and her husband John of North Attleboro, MA, Michael H. McAlice and his wife Keri-Ann of Wakefield, and Timothy D. McAlice and his wife Heidi of Holden, MA; her sister, Janice Proulx of Colorado Springs, Co; her beloved eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Turgeon.
Her funeral will be held Monday, May 20 at 8:45 A.M. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. McAlice's memory to the , Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019