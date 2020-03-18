Home

Elaine P. Dykstra

Elaine P. Dykstra Obituary
Dykstra, Elaine P.,
65, of Cranston, passed away Tuesday morning, March 16, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Care Center. She was the beloved daughter of Dr. Ralph R. Dykstra, the late Judith (Huether) Dykstra, and stepdaughter of Dr. Kathleen (O'Donnell) Dykstra.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Elaine in the near future at the Cathedral of SS. Peter & Paul, One Cathedral Square, Providence. For online condolences, visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
