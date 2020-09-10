1/1
Elaine P. Dykstra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dykstra, Elaine P.,
of Cranston died March 16th, three days after her 65th birthday. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Dr. Ralph Dykstra and the late Judith Huether Dykstra.
Elaine graduated from Nardin Academy, she attended Boston College, graduating with a degree in education, and her master's degree in education from Providence College. Elaine taught in a private Catholic school in Kingston, MA for several years, before coming to the Diocese of Providence, where she became principal of St. Matthew School in Cranston for many years.
While attending Boston College, Elaine was a member of the BC Chorale, under the direction of C. Alexander Peloquin, renowned liturgical composer and conductor. Upon graduation Elaine was invited to join Dr. Peloquin's Providence Chorale. When Dr. Peloquin retired in 1990 Elaine continued to sing with the Gregorian Concert Choir, under the direction of Monsignor Anthony Mancini, until her untimely death.
Besides her father, Elaine is survived by her stepmother, Dr. Kathleen O'Donnell Dykstra, and many cousins.
Elaine's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Covid 19 guidelines will be in effect.
Contributions in her name to the Rhode Island Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 in her memory will be appreciated. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
the Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Dear Kathy and Ralph,
Please accept our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda and Paul Jones
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved