Dykstra, Elaine P.,
of Cranston died March 16th, three days after her 65th birthday. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Dr. Ralph Dykstra and the late Judith Huether Dykstra.
Elaine graduated from Nardin Academy, she attended Boston College, graduating with a degree in education, and her master's degree in education from Providence College. Elaine taught in a private Catholic school in Kingston, MA for several years, before coming to the Diocese of Providence, where she became principal of St. Matthew School in Cranston for many years.
While attending Boston College, Elaine was a member of the BC Chorale, under the direction of C. Alexander Peloquin, renowned liturgical composer and conductor. Upon graduation Elaine was invited to join Dr. Peloquin's Providence Chorale. When Dr. Peloquin retired in 1990 Elaine continued to sing with the Gregorian Concert Choir, under the direction of Monsignor Anthony Mancini, until her untimely death.
Besides her father, Elaine is survived by her stepmother, Dr. Kathleen O'Donnell Dykstra, and many cousins.
Elaine's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Covid 19 guidelines will be in effect.
Contributions in her name to the Rhode Island Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 in her memory will be appreciated. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com