Elaine R. Griffiths
GRIFFITHS, ELAINE R.
(Bell), passed away on August 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Steven A. Griffiths and mother of Amy Weeden and Derek Badessa. She was the sister of the late Christopher (Donnie) Bell. She also survived by three grandchildren Chris, Jeremy, and Breanna; great grandson Noah. Elaine always loved to travel to warmer places throughout her lifetime and loved her family as she was also very fond of her grandchildren and great grandson.
Calling hours Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Funeral Service Friday, will be Private. Burial in the Highland Memorial Park Johnston. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers contribution in her memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 2346 Post Rd #202, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
