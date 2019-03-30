|
SUTTON, ELAINE RUTH
On March 28, after a life well lived, Elaine Ruth Sutton, of Marco Island, Florida, the Matriarch of the Sutton clan, made her final journey to be forever with her beloved husband, Howard.
She was born May 12, 1924 in Irvington, New Jersey, the daughter of Norman Myers and Helen (Beuchle) Myers.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Howard David Sutton, her sister Norma Albers and brother Raymond Myers.
In 1959 she and her family moved to Warwick RI, where she raised her family and was employed as a salesperson at Collier's Bakery, St. Onge's Men's Store and Helen Olevson.
In 1986 she and Howard packed their bags and moved to the sunny climes of Marco Island, Florida where she was employed by McFarland's Dress Shop. She and her daughter Suzanne then owned and operated Holiday House, a Marco Island gift shop for 18 years.
She leaves three children, Suzanne N. Vaughan and her husband Leon, of Marco Island, Florida, Howard G. Sutton II and his wife Kimberly of Marco Island, Florida and Bristol, RI, and Timothy P. Sutton of Warwick, RI. Her four grandsons, Barry C. Vaill, Bradford H. Vaill, Matthew R. Vaill and Howard J. Sutton. Her six great-grandchildren, Ariel Vaill, Brittany Vaill, Jonah, Jordyn and Carter Vaill, and Howard William Sutton.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.|
A life well lived
is a precious gift
Of hope and strength
and grace,
From someone who has
made our world
A brighter, better place
In lieu of flowers, please consider helping the homeless by making a contribution to The Howard G. Sutton Endowment Fund for Crossroads RI, c/o The Rhode Island Foundation, One Union Station, Providence, R.I. 02903 or at crossroadsri.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
