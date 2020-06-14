Elaine Y. (Robey) Hall
HALL, ELAINE Y. (ROBEY)
67, of Old Oak Ave., Cranston, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James W. Hall. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Bessie Elaine (Russell) Robey.
Elaine was a housekeeper at the University of RI for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Heather Ann DiLullo and to her stepson James C. Hall and his wife Qi; loving "auntie" to Jonathan and William Hall; dear sister of Laura Marco, Jim Robey and Kevin Dixon; and is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
I loved her dearly she was one of a kind of sister they can never make another sister like her she was very understanding and loving they can never make another one family member like her miss her dearly she will always be in my heart
Laura Marko
Family
