MARCELLINO, ELDEN A.
Chief Petty Officer USN (ret.), 80, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Janice M. (DeBritto) Marcellino. He also leaves his loving children Brian K., Celeste L., and Antonio J. Marcellino and his wife Katherine Rodriguez-Marcellino; grandchildren Alejandro and Juliana Marcellino, and many nieces and nephews. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Zelima and USS Matthews. Japan was his favorite port of call as well as the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. After his discharge, he continued serving with the Naval Reserve for 28 years. He was also employed as a Terminal Operator for Texaco in Providence for 32 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Assoc., Naval Enlisted Reserve Assoc., William Shields American Legion Post #43, and the Oakland Beach Volunteer Firemen's Club.
His funeral will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial with military honors in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-6 PM. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019