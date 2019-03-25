|
Baker, Eleanor A.(Maddox)
84,died Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home in Barrington. She was the widow of John E. Baker who she married on April 24, 1954. Born in Warren, January 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George Maddox Jr. and Ethel (Foley) Maddox-Langlois.
She graduated from Warren High School in 1952. She was Supervisor and line assigner for the Telephone Company for many years before retiring.She was a self taught and quite talented piano player and she loved being surrounded by her dogs.
Eleanor was also a great cook.
She is survived by her children Janet Baker of Riverside, Susan Daly and her husband William Daly of Portsmouth, RI, William Baker of Prudence Island , Barbara Gagne and her late husband Neil Gagne of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Maryellen Kervina and her husband Kevin Kervina of Duluth, Minnesota, Patricia Holland of Florida, and Katherine Baker of East Providence.
Mrs. Baker was the grandmother of 15 and also the great grandmother of 5.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kenneth Maddox and Muriel (Maddox) Kingsford.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday March 28,2019 in North Burial Ground, 1081 Hope Street, Bristol, RI.
Calling hours and flowers are omitted. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the R.I.S.C.P.A.,186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI, 02915.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Memorial Services.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2019