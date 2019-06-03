|
IASIMONE, ELEANOR A. (BARTOLINI)
87, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Iasimone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Evelyn (Giunti) Bartolini.
Eleanor was an avid reader. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Stephen Iasimone and his wife Lisa and Geri-Anne Vescera and her husband Frank; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren McAtee, Justin Vescera and Brandon Vescera , and her brothers, Vincent Bartolini and Robert Bartolini.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Morning, June 4, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Iasimone's memory may be made to St Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019