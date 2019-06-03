Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Iasimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor A. (Bartolini) Iasimone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor A. (Bartolini) Iasimone Obituary
IASIMONE, ELEANOR A. (BARTOLINI)
87, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Iasimone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Evelyn (Giunti) Bartolini.
Eleanor was an avid reader. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Stephen Iasimone and his wife Lisa and Geri-Anne Vescera and her husband Frank; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren McAtee, Justin Vescera and Brandon Vescera , and her brothers, Vincent Bartolini and Robert Bartolini.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Morning, June 4, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Iasimone's memory may be made to St Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now