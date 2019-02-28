The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kaczmarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor A. Kaczmarek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor A. Kaczmarek Obituary
KACZMAREK, ELEANOR A.
96, passed away February 22, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leon Kaczmarek. Born in Central Falls she was a daughter of the late Victor and Anna (Juhnowski) Bandzul. She is survived by her two children, Charles J. Kaczmarek and Eleanor M. Kaczmarek and two grandchildren, Keri Ann McNamara and husband Michael, Kristin Andel and husband John. She was the sister of the late Leo, William and Peter Bandzul. Her funeral and burial will be private. For condolences, please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now