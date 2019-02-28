|
KACZMAREK, ELEANOR A.
96, passed away February 22, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leon Kaczmarek. Born in Central Falls she was a daughter of the late Victor and Anna (Juhnowski) Bandzul. She is survived by her two children, Charles J. Kaczmarek and Eleanor M. Kaczmarek and two grandchildren, Keri Ann McNamara and husband Michael, Kristin Andel and husband John. She was the sister of the late Leo, William and Peter Bandzul. Her funeral and burial will be private. For condolences, please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019