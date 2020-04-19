|
|
MARTIN, Eleanor A.
age 87, of Portsmouth and formerly of Bristol, died peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020. Born and raised in Fall River, and a daughter of the late James P. and Mary E. (Concannon) Martin.
Miss Martin was an office manager at Metropolitan Life in Fall River and Swansea before her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, time with her family and winters in Florida.
Eleanor was survived by two brothers, James C. Martin of Largo, Florida, and Charles H. Martin of Bristol. Also two nieces and four nephews.
She was the loving sister of the late Frances V. Martin.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private.
www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020