MARTIN, ELEANOR A. (IMBRUGLIA)
90, formerly of Cranston, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Clarence Martin.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Palana) Imbruglia; she had lived in Cranston for many years.
Eleanor was a devoted homemaker, who was an amazing cook and baker, enjoyed reading, knitting, music, and being outdoors. With her husband, she was involved with the Knights of Columbus, and was a long-time parishioner of St. Matthew's Church, Cranston.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Lyle, and her husband, State Representative John W. Lyle, Jr., of Lincoln; her son, Stephen Martin, and his wife Marianne, of Cranston; a sister, Carol Rossi, (Robert) of Cranston; a brother, Frank Imbruglia (Carol) of Warwick; four grandchildren, Jason Martin, Christopher Martin, Stephanie Lopes and Zoe Lyle; and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Teresa Sprague and Ethel Martin and extended family.
Her funeral will be private. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020