Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Eleanor A. (Vallande) Mirante

Eleanor A. (Vallande) Mirante Obituary
MIRANTE, ELEANOR A. (VALLANDE)
of Cranston, RI passed away on Friday July 19, 2019. Eleanor was a Rhode Island native & beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Eleanor dearly loved her family & was a wonderful cook, craft enthusiast, & friend to all. Her humor & warmth was unparalleled.
Eleanor is predeceased by her husband Domenico Mirante, her parents Elisabetta & Antonio Vallande, & five of her siblings; Tony, Rocco, Louie, & Benny Vallande, & Dottie Creta.
Eleanor is survived by her sister Mary Vallande, son Domenico Mirante & daughter in law Cathy Mirante, grandchildren Chris & Catherine Mirante, Katie & Mike Murray, & beloved great grandchildren Luke & Mia Mirante, Summer & Dylan Murray.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew's Church, Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Entombment will take place in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Bartholomew's Church in Providence, RI will be appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019
