Eleanor A. (Ruggieri) Moroni

Eleanor A. (Ruggieri) Moroni Obituary
MORONI, ELEANOR A. (RUGGIERI)
86, Cranston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of Anthony Moroni. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Mary (LaRocca) Ruggieri.
Eleanor was the devoted and cherished mother of Linda M. Moroni of Charlestown, MA. She was the sister of Salvatore Ruggieri of Fall River, MA, Nicholas Ruggieri and John Ruggieri, both of Cranston and the late Louise Ruggieri.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston, RI 02921.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020
