|
|
FILLO, ELEANOR D. (SULLIVAN)
101, died November 7, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur E. Fillo. Mother of Arthur E. Fillo Jr. (Kathleen), Katherine A. DelBarone (Edmund), Paul E. Fillo (Maryann) Gregory A. Fillo (Barbara). Grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 4.
Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alpine Nursing Home Patient Activities fund, 557 Weaver Hill Rd., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019