Natale, Eleanor G. (DiFranco)
93, of Warwick, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Biaggio A. Natale. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Theresa (Ulrich) DiFranco.
Eleanor was a graduate of Roger Williams Hospital School of Nursing and went on to work as a Neonatal Nurse at the Quonset Naval Air Station until she began raising her family. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick.
She is survived by her beloved children, David J. Natale and his wife Shirley of Warwick, Mary E. Natale of Cranston, and Christopher Natale of Warwick.
She was the sister of the late Arthur DiFranco and Victor DiFranco.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Funeral Service will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 (rifoodbank.org), or the , are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020