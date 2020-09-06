Taylor, Eleanor Gitt

Eleanor Gitt Taylor died peacefully at the age of 102 on August 28, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1918 in Hanover, Penn., the daughter of Josiah William Gitt and Elizabeth Moul Gitt. After graduating from the Walnut Hill School in 1936 and Mount Holyoke College in 1940, she married C. George Taylor in 1941. The two were married until George's death in 2000.

George's work in radio broadcasting brought them to what was then Rumford, R.I. in 1947. In the 1950s she was active in the League of Women Voters, serving as the local president for two years. During that time she helped spearhead a drive to make East Providence a city. In 1957, the family moved to Providence.

She earned a MAT from Brown University in 1964, followed by a decade of teaching French, mostly at the Lincoln School. She later tutored Hope High School students pro bono.

A life-long golfer, she won championships at Sakonnet Golf Club, the Agawam Hunt Club, and Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island, and three clubs in Pennsylvania. She won the RI Women's Senior Championship three times and was the runner-up in the 1958 RI State Women's Golf Championship. In 1953 she played in the USGA Women's Amateur Championship.

She and George were frequent travelers to Europe, interspersed with trips to Asia and South America. The Taylor family spent the 1958-1959 school year in Florence, Italy, and Ellie and George returned for another year as empty-nesters. When teaching, they often spent summers studying in France.

Ellie was a member of Alliance Francaise, the Wednesday Club, and the RISD Museum Associates.

She was pre-deceased by her three siblings, her husband and her daughter Susan Taylor Menges. She is survived by her sons, Carson and Tom, nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private virtual memorial, with an in-person memorial to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Planned Parenthood of Rhode Island or the Museum of the Rhode Island School of Design.



