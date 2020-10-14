JONES, ELEANOR "JOYCE" (GRIMES)
84, of Worcester, MA, and formerly of Sun City Center, FL, and West Warwick, passed on October 10, 2020. Mother of Robin M. Foley (Jack), Richard J. Mouchon (Anna) and the late Ronald C. Mouchon (Karleen). Grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 5.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briarwood Assisted Living, 70 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com