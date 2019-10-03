|
|
Nannini, Eleanor L.
96, of Pawtucket, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019 at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, Pawtucket. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Armand and Julia (DiMaio) Nannini. Eleanor was an office worker for the former Ocean State Distributors. She was the beloved aunt of Patricia E. Edwards, Paula McKenna, Elizabeth Brook, Robert Panicucci and Peter Panicucci. Also survived by several great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anita J. Panicucci. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Residence 964 Main St. 02860 Pawtucket. VISITATION SATURDAY MORNING at the Residence from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Jeanne Jugan Residence. Burial will be Private. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 3, 2019