St Jude's Rectory
301 Front St
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-8120
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front St
Lincoln, RI
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front St
Lincoln, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front St
Lincoln, RI
Sister Eleanor Little Rsm Obituary
LITTLE, RSM, SISTER ELEANOR
76, (formerly Sister Mary Paul Francis) died peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020. She was a Sister of Mercy for 58 years.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Sullivan) Little. She leaves behind a brother, Raymond Paul Little.
Among her many ministries she served as nurse, teacher, and archivist. Eleanor spent three years living in Dublin, Ireland during which time she traveled to nearby parts of Ireland.
Sister lived by her motto "One in Love through Christ". This was shown by her gentle and compassionate manner. Her Irish humor came out in humble and quiet ways and was experienced by those who knew and loved her. Eleanor valued her friendships with her former classmates. She will be missed especially by her companion of many years, Sister Winifred Sandwell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Visitation will begin in the Church at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
