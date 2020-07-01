ODDO, ELEANOR LOUISE (DeBLASIO)
passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in Warwick, RI from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Providence, RI on November 26,1929 to F. Arthur DeBlasio and Louisa (Villani) DeBlasio, Eleanor was raised along with her brother, the late Richard A. DeBlasio, in the Silver Lake neighborhood.
After graduating from Classical High School in 1947, Eleanor attended Pembroke (Brown) University in Providence, where in 1951 she received a degree in Teaching and shortly thereafter taught Kindergarten at the Webster Avenue School. In September of 1953 she married Dr. Vincent J. Oddo, Jr. and they settled in Cranston, RI raising four children, Eleanor (Oddo) San Antonio, Stephen A. Oddo, Julianne M. Oddo, and the late Vincent J. Oddo, III.
Eleanor will be remembered for her impeccable style, her intelligence, but most deeply for her warmhearted, nurturing, comforting and welcoming nature as she opened her home to extended family and friends. To many of her children's friends, she was simply "Mom".
Eleanor watched her children and grandchildren play many sports and she was an avid Red Sox and Providence College basketball fan. She was also actively involved in alumni events for both Classical and Brown University and often marched through Brown's Van Wickle Gates with her classmates in celebration. After her husband Vincent passed in 1979, Eleanor continued raising her family and became employed at Ross-Simons in Warwick, where she worked and retired from after 25 years.
Eleanor is also survived by her grandchildren Giovanni V. Scotti, Alessandro G. San Antonio, Gabriella N. Oddo, Francesca C. Oddo, Arianna L. Oddo, Douglas J. San Antonio, Jr. and Jena San Antonio and Vincent J. Oddo, Jr. She is also survived by her loving Sister-In-Law Beverly DeBlasio of Green Hill, RI, along with an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins who held a very special place in her heart.
Funeral and burial will be private.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 245 Waterman St., Suite 306 Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in Warwick, RI from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Providence, RI on November 26,1929 to F. Arthur DeBlasio and Louisa (Villani) DeBlasio, Eleanor was raised along with her brother, the late Richard A. DeBlasio, in the Silver Lake neighborhood.
After graduating from Classical High School in 1947, Eleanor attended Pembroke (Brown) University in Providence, where in 1951 she received a degree in Teaching and shortly thereafter taught Kindergarten at the Webster Avenue School. In September of 1953 she married Dr. Vincent J. Oddo, Jr. and they settled in Cranston, RI raising four children, Eleanor (Oddo) San Antonio, Stephen A. Oddo, Julianne M. Oddo, and the late Vincent J. Oddo, III.
Eleanor will be remembered for her impeccable style, her intelligence, but most deeply for her warmhearted, nurturing, comforting and welcoming nature as she opened her home to extended family and friends. To many of her children's friends, she was simply "Mom".
Eleanor watched her children and grandchildren play many sports and she was an avid Red Sox and Providence College basketball fan. She was also actively involved in alumni events for both Classical and Brown University and often marched through Brown's Van Wickle Gates with her classmates in celebration. After her husband Vincent passed in 1979, Eleanor continued raising her family and became employed at Ross-Simons in Warwick, where she worked and retired from after 25 years.
Eleanor is also survived by her grandchildren Giovanni V. Scotti, Alessandro G. San Antonio, Gabriella N. Oddo, Francesca C. Oddo, Arianna L. Oddo, Douglas J. San Antonio, Jr. and Jena San Antonio and Vincent J. Oddo, Jr. She is also survived by her loving Sister-In-Law Beverly DeBlasio of Green Hill, RI, along with an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins who held a very special place in her heart.
Funeral and burial will be private.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 245 Waterman St., Suite 306 Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.