Lyons, Eleanor
Eleanor Lyons of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on June 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sylvester Lyons and Marion (O'Donnell) Lyons.
Eleanor worked for over 30 years for the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training as a Data Entry Operator and Tape Librarian for Computer Services.
She was a longtime Communicant of St. Teresa's Church in Pawtucket where she served as a Eucharist Minister. Eleanor was an avid golfer and belonged to Highland Country Club for many years.
Eleanor is survived by her sister, Grace Lyons of Pawtucket. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Paul Hinchey of Savannah, Georgia, Patricia Hinchey of Newton, Massachusetts, Robin (Lyons) Allard of Pawtucket and Kathy (Lyons) Tracy of Columbia, Maryland. She was the sister of the late Paul Lyons, Robert Lyons, and Dorothy (Lyons) Hinchey.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday Morning June 27 at 10:00 am in St. Teresa's Church 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Prospect Street Pawtucket. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 in Eleanor's memory. For online condolences visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.