GILLOOLY, Eleanor M. (Hodnett)
88, died at Sunrise on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1930.
Eleanor attended St. Pius grammar and Classical High School. Following graduation she was hired at New England Telephone. She worked at NET for 10 years.
Her brother Bob, a friend of her husband Charlie were at Scarborough Beach when she met Charlie. Charlie did not know that Bob had a sister. They got married in January of 1958 and would have two daughters and two sons; Karen, Nancy, Ronald and Patrick. They lived in Warwick for a couple of years and moved to Cumberland in 1963.
She leaves nine grandchildren, four of son Ron and wife Lisa Gillooly; four of Patrick and wife Christin Gillooly and one of daughter Karen Spittel and son-in-law Jeff. Eleanor was preceeded in death by parents, Daniel and Mary Hodnett of Providence and brothers, Robert and Daniel Hodnett and many relatives and friends.
A trip to Ireland was her most enjoyable in 1993. She volunteered at St. John Vianney Parish in the 1990's, helping people in need by driving them to hospitals and other medical needs. She was also a volunteer at Mt. St. Rita Health Center, where she would help her patients.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM and continue on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
