HANSON, ELEANOR M. (CARROLL)
of Lincoln, went to rest on June 5, 2020 after 93 years of living life to the fullest. She entered eternal life at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late award-winning Providence Journal News Photographer Edward C. Hanson.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late William M. Carroll and Elizabeth (Ruhl) Carroll, she had lived and worked most of her life in Lincoln, RI. She was a member of the Chapel Street Congregational Church, formerly, Sayles Memorial Church, for more than 73 years.
Her family moved to Baltimore, Maryland from 1939 to 1945, affording her an education at Bryant and Stratton Business School. After graduation, she was employed at the Baltimore Sun.
When the family returned to Saylesville, Eleanor used her skills to gain employment as an executive secretary for The Outlet Company, and then at the Providence Journal, where she met her husband, Ed.
Eleanor and Ed provided a loving, fun-filled home for both their young family and for Eleanor's parents in Lincoln. At the same time, her attention to detail and keen organizational skills provided the Lincoln School Department with a dedicated employee for 30 years until her retirement in 1991.
Eleanor was a wonderful and inspiring mother who cheered and supported her family in each of their endeavors. She enjoyed each summer with her family on their boat at the Westport Yacht Club and, after retirement, she reveled in worldwide traveling, gardening, reading, and volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. Her other passions included dragonflies, cats, jewelry, shopping, and beautiful clothes!
She was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage and possessed a great sense of humor, a lively spirit, self-determination, and feistiness that will long be remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
For the past few years Eleanor has been a resident at Winslow Gardens, and Linn Health Care Center, where she received the most loving and dedicated care possible. The staff there enriched her life and she loved and appreciated them for everything they did. There are not enough words to express the family's gratitude.
She is survived by a loving and devoted family, a daughter, Ednor E. Larson and her husband Stephen, of Greenville, a son, Edward C. Hanson and his wife Mary Ann, of North Kingstown, her cherished granddaughter Teresa Elizabeth Hanson of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, several nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was the sister of the late George C. Carroll.
Her funeral at Swan Point Cemetery will be private. A Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving at Chapel Street Congregational Church, UCC will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes remembrance memorials to go to Linn Health Care Center, Activities Dept, Attn: Jan Rupert, 30 Alexander Avenue, East Providence, R.I. 02914 or to Smile Train, P.O. 96208, Washington, D.C. 20090-6208. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.