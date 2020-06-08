Eleanor M. (Carroll) Hanson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSON, ELEANOR M. (CARROLL)
of Lincoln, went to rest on June 5, 2020 after 93 years of living life to the fullest. She entered eternal life at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late award-winning Providence Journal News Photographer Edward C. Hanson.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late William M. Carroll and Elizabeth (Ruhl) Carroll, she had lived and worked most of her life in Lincoln, RI. She was a member of the Chapel Street Congregational Church, formerly, Sayles Memorial Church, for more than 73 years.
Her family moved to Baltimore, Maryland from 1939 to 1945, affording her an education at Bryant and Stratton Business School. After graduation, she was employed at the Baltimore Sun.
When the family returned to Saylesville, Eleanor used her skills to gain employment as an executive secretary for The Outlet Company, and then at the Providence Journal, where she met her husband, Ed.
Eleanor and Ed provided a loving, fun-filled home for both their young family and for Eleanor's parents in Lincoln. At the same time, her attention to detail and keen organizational skills provided the Lincoln School Department with a dedicated employee for 30 years until her retirement in 1991.
Eleanor was a wonderful and inspiring mother who cheered and supported her family in each of their endeavors. She enjoyed each summer with her family on their boat at the Westport Yacht Club and, after retirement, she reveled in worldwide traveling, gardening, reading, and volunteering for various nonprofit organizations. Her other passions included dragonflies, cats, jewelry, shopping, and beautiful clothes!
She was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage and possessed a great sense of humor, a lively spirit, self-determination, and feistiness that will long be remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
For the past few years Eleanor has been a resident at Winslow Gardens, and Linn Health Care Center, where she received the most loving and dedicated care possible. The staff there enriched her life and she loved and appreciated them for everything they did. There are not enough words to express the family's gratitude.
She is survived by a loving and devoted family, a daughter, Ednor E. Larson and her husband Stephen, of Greenville, a son, Edward C. Hanson and his wife Mary Ann, of North Kingstown, her cherished granddaughter Teresa Elizabeth Hanson of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, several nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was the sister of the late George C. Carroll.
Her funeral at Swan Point Cemetery will be private. A Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving at Chapel Street Congregational Church, UCC will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes remembrance memorials to go to Linn Health Care Center, Activities Dept, Attn: Jan Rupert, 30 Alexander Avenue, East Providence, R.I. 02914 or to Smile Train, P.O. 96208, Washington, D.C. 20090-6208. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved