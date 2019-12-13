|
|
Kutniewski, Eleanor (Gabrey) M.
91, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Gabrey. Wife of the late Robert J. Kutniewski. Eleanor will be forever cherished by her family. Her daughters, Karen Kutniewski, and Joan Mallin, Joan's husband Timothy, her Grandsons, Daniel and his wife Heather, Matthew and his girlfriend Sarah. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Wareham and was predeceased by her brother Henry Gabrey Jr. Services will be private. Share online condolences at www.mountpleasantfh.com. Arrangements by Supinski & Borrelli.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019