REGO, ELEANOR M. (Mooney)
81, passed peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 45 years of Louis J. Rego, Jr.; Beloved mother of Holly A. Montecalvo (Ronald) and Sheri Lyn Montecalvo (Joseph); grandmother of Rylee, Tyler, Tenley, Logan and Tryston Montecalvo; Sister of Mary Razee and the late William Mooney.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 P.M.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020