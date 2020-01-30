Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Rd.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Rego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. (Mooney) Rego

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. (Mooney) Rego Obituary
REGO, ELEANOR M. (Mooney)
81, passed peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 45 years of Louis J. Rego, Jr.; Beloved mother of Holly A. Montecalvo (Ronald) and Sheri Lyn Montecalvo (Joseph); grandmother of Rylee, Tyler, Tenley, Logan and Tryston Montecalvo; Sister of Mary Razee and the late William Mooney.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 P.M.
Full Obituary and Information visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -