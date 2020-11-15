Deuso , Eleanor (Lavery) Marie

Eleanor Marie (Lavery) Deuso passed away November 12, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry, RI at the age of 92, she was just two months from her 93rd birthday. She was born January 26, 1928 in Providence, RI to the late Everett J. Lavery and Ida Rose (Plante). She had been married to the late Leo T. Deuso Jr. (Ret PFD). She is survived by her three children Richard T. Deuso (Ret PFD) and his wife Mary(Bishop) of Newport, VT., Susan M. Hoskin(Deuso) and husband, the late Kenneth Hoskin (Ret PFD, WWFD) of Scituate, RI and Robert L. Deuso and his wife Violet Sue (Chase) of Greeley, CO.. Besides her parents she predeceased By sisters Dorris(Loffredo), Sister Rose Marie (Daughters of the Holy Ghost),Theresa (Beattie), and brother Richard Lavery.

Eleanor graduated St Theresa's school Providence, RI. She lived most of her life in Providence before moving to North Providence,RI after retiring. She was employed by Our Lady of Fatima Hospital before retiring. Eleanor was the first president elected to the Providence Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a past president of the Mineral Spring Garden Tenants Association. Her family was her life. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

She leaves four grandchildren, Robert and Stephen Deuso, Sheila Boudreau (Hoskin) and Kevin Hoskin and a Great Grandson Zachery Boudreau.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Healthcare and Hope Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St, Providenve, RI 02904

Due to the current pandemic there will be no services. Online condolences may be forwarded to Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, Scituate, RI



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store