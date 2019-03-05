|
|
DEGRAIDE, ELEANOR N. (Ferretti)
93, of Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is the loving wife of Jean F. DeGraide for the past 71years. Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Henrietta (Lautieri) Ferretti.
Eleanor was a proud homemaker and loved her whole family with all her heart. She was a great cook and especially loved preparing for the holidays and babysitting for her family. She had a heart for giving, whether it was to a special organization, her family or simply making sure her birdfeeders were always full. She had a special connection with her siblings, loved her country and as a young girl was a vocalist with the Minstrels. At age 90, with a little help, Eleanor created and monitored her own Facebook page, she loved her gadgets.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, Brad DeGraide and his wife Joanne and Gary DeGraide and his wife Susan; two sisters, Angelina Renzi and Lucy Catalano. Her grandchildren, Adam, Neil, Matthew and Heather DeGraide as well as thirteen great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Santo, Louis and Antonio Ferretti; and three sisters, Rose Guisti, Mary Rossi and Anna Bucci.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 8:15 am – 9:45 am at the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, RI 02816. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:30 am at St. Peter and Paul Church, West Warwick, interment will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Eleanor's name to one of her favorite organizations, My Smile Train at my.smiletrain.org Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019