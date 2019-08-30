|
|
VOTA, ELEANOR (Rotondo)
88, of Johnston passed away peacefully Thursday August 29, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Vota. Born on Providence, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Vincenza (Apici) Rotondo.
Eleanor is survived by four loving children; Steven Vota and wife Lori, Jeffrey Vota and wife Holly, Ellen Gallonio and husband Jeffrey, Maryanne Paola and husband Joseph, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by one grandchild. She was the sister of Josephine Raso and the late Phillip Rotondo, Beatrice DePari and Anthony Rotondo..
Eleanor enjoyed cooking and baking, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and most of all was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019