Eleanor "Elly" (Hall) Wier
WIER, ELEANOR (HALL) "ELLY"
Eleanor "Elly" (Hall) Wier 95, of Cranston passed away peacefully on September 28th. Born in Fall River to parents Allen and Bessie Hall. Devoted wife of the late A. Richmond "Rich" Wier. Sister of the late Dorothy Cotton. Loving mother of Margie Gardiner and her longtime partner Robert Lopez, Lawrence and wife Deborah Ciunci Wier and the late Priscilla Winch. Grandmother of Jeffrey and Brian Gardiner, Melissa and husband Jon Colando, Suzanne and husband Jonathan Pace, Kathryn and husband Aidan Kelley, and cherished greatgrandmother of five. She also is survived by her sister in law Diane Wier as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday October 3rd at 11:00am in Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations to StJude.org would be appreciated. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
