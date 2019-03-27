ROTONDO, ELEANORA A. (RICCI)

98, formerly of Cranston passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa, North Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Rotondo.

Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Carolina (Scungio) Ricci.

Mrs. Rotondo was employed by the former Davol Rubber Co. Providence for 10 years before retiring. She was a longtime member of the Alpine Country Club, Womens Youth League and the Daughters of Isabella.

She is survived by her loving children, Robert A. Rotondo Sr. and his wife Jo-Ann of North Kingstown and Richard J. Rotondo and his wife Leslie of Warwick: cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of six; she was the sister of the late Domenic, Nicolo, Joseph, Benjamin and Louis Ricci, Celai Conti, Jenny Martineli, Margaret Gross and Emily Saccoccia.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Scalabrini Villa 860 North Quidnessett Rd. North Kingstown, RI 02852. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019