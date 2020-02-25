|
BUCCI, ELENA A. (GELSOMINO)
81 of Cranston, RI entered God's Kingdom surrounded by her loving family on February 22,2020. She was the beloved, respected and admired matriarch of her family. If there was one word to describe her it would be selfless. She cared for and always put the needs of others before her own. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms for a cooked meal and long conversations around the kitchen table. She was humble, unpretentious and kind. She possessed great common sense and a realistic sense of humor which made everyone laugh. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life and they all reveled in that love and her homemade Italian cooking. She led a good, moral and honorable life and she instilled these values in her family. Our solace is knowing that she will forever be our guardian angel.
Born in Providence, she was the adored wife of the late Lorenzo G. Bucci and the loving mother of Angela Paulhus and her husband Randall; Maria Hayes and her husband Terrence and Gina Paolo and her husband Anthony. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Matthew, Alyssa, Anthony Jr., Nicholas and Rachel. She was predeceased by her mother Modestina (Perrotta) and her father Carmine Gelsomino of Providence as well as her brothers Salvatore and Carmine Gelsomino of Johnston. She leaves her devoted sister-in-law Phyllis Gelsomino and her children Salvatore, Eric, Lisa and Lori and their families; as well as her many friends and family members.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston on Thursday February 27, 2020. A funeral will be held Friday February 28th at 8:30 am from Nardolillo Funeral Home followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnston Memorial Cancer Event (JMCE) 75 Orchard Meadows Drive, Smithfield, RI 02917 which is a charity established in the memory of her brother Salvatore Gelsomino for the benefit of children in the oncology unit of Hasbro Children's Hospital.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020