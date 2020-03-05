|
CARLINO, ELENA A.
91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Angelina Carlino, and her brothers, Ralph Carlino, Armando Carlino and Raymond Carlino and his wife Edith Carlino.
She is survived by her brother, Eugene Carlino and his companion Linda Paolino; her sister-in-law, Mary Carlino; her nephews, Ralph Carlino, Jr., and his wife Lynne, Raymond Carlino, Jr., Steven Carlino and his wife Joanne, Robert Carlino and his wife Gladys, Eugene Carlino, II and his wife Maria, James Carlino and his wife Barbara; and her nieces, Tina Carlino and Diane Ciccarone and her husband Peter Ciccarone. She was particularly close to her niece Diane, who spent an extraordinary amount of time caring for and looking after Elena's well being in her old age. She is also survived by her great nephews Derek Carlino and his wife, Ashley, Carlino Placido and her husband, Sean Carlino and his wife, Steven Carlino, Jr., Amanda Carlino, Eugene M. Carlino, Christina Carlino, Alyssa Ciccarone, Michael Carlino, James Carlino, Peter Ciccarone, Jr., and Kenzie Carlino; her great great nephew, Dylan Carlino; and her great great nieces, Olivia Carlino and Abigail Placido.
During her working career she was employed by the Providence Journal Bulletin.
Visitation will be held on Friday Morning, March 6, 2020 from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020