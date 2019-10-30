|
BURFORD, ELENA C. (Rainone)
89, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Frank R. Burford for 64 years, and a daughter of the late John and Carmella (Sullo) Rainone. Mrs. Burford was employed as a service clerk for 25 years at Star Market. She was the mother of Steven A. Burford, and the late Frank R. Burford; mother-in-law of Nancy Burford; grandmother of Cathryn Ann Burford; great-grandmother of Madison Burke, and William Burke; sister of the late Vincent, John, Nicholas, Clement, Anthony, and Louis Rainone, and Concetta Cotoia.
Her funeral will be held at a time to be announced from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019