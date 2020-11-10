LAMANNA, ELENA D.,
83, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was the beloved long-time companion of the late Fred J. Abboud. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Emilia (Savella) Lamanna.
Elena was Executive Secretary for the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education, retiring in 1990 after 35 years of service. Following her retirement, she worked for several years as a banquet manager for Twelve Acres in Smithfield.
Elena leaves behind her loving "adoptive" family including Fred's daughters Susan Malebranche and her husband Hans of Lawrence, MA, Donna Niles and her husband Keith of North Providence, RI, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Elena was predeceased by her brothers Angelo, John, Gino and Rocco Lamanna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in Holy Ghost Church, Providence, with burial at St. Basil Cemetery, Cumberland. Due to COVID restrictions, calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her honor to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org/ways-to-help
. pontarellimarinofunerals.com