Elena F. (Moccia) Camparone

Elena F. (Moccia) Camparone Obituary
CAMPARONE, ELENA F. (MOCCIA)
94, formerly of Lincoln, beloved wife of the late Domenic Camparone, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Briarcliffe Manor, Johnston.
She was a charter member and communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln.
A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, she was a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society.
Her business career included positions as a credit department manager at Bond Clothing, and executive secretary at T.A. Graphics Advertising Agency.
She was the daughter of the late Louis and Margaret Moccia of Providence. She is survived by her sister, Ann Thompson of Scituate. All other siblings, John and Ernest Moccia, and sisters, Theresa Vaente, Mary Violetta of Massachusetts, and Lisa Ray of Florida are all predeceased. She was the loving "Auntie Elena" to several nephews and nieces.
Elena was a warm and generous person who supported the poor. She was also a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed gardening.
Her funeral and burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
