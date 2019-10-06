The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Perri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena M. Perri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena M. Perri Obituary
PERRI, ELENA M.
86, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Morgan Health Center, Johnston. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Marco and Anna (Aloisio) Perri. Elena was a secretary for the State of Rhode Island, Director of Dental Health for many years before retiring in 1989. Elena will be remembered for her devotion to her church, her generosity and sense of humor.
She was the sister of Rose J. Perri and the late Anna Albanese and her husband Domenic Albanese. She was also the aunt of Anne Pisaturo and her husband Frank, and great aunt of Michael and Matthew Pisaturo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Tuesday morning 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 01919, or Hospice of Nursing Placement, 334 East Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now