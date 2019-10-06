|
|
PERRI, ELENA M.
86, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Morgan Health Center, Johnston. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Marco and Anna (Aloisio) Perri. Elena was a secretary for the State of Rhode Island, Director of Dental Health for many years before retiring in 1989. Elena will be remembered for her devotion to her church, her generosity and sense of humor.
She was the sister of Rose J. Perri and the late Anna Albanese and her husband Domenic Albanese. She was also the aunt of Anne Pisaturo and her husband Frank, and great aunt of Michael and Matthew Pisaturo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Tuesday morning 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 01919, or Hospice of Nursing Placement, 334 East Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019