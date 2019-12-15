|
O'DONNELL, ELENA (CARBONE)
Elena O'Donnell went home to rejoin her family on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is with her husband, Edward C. O'Donnell, her mother, Marianna (DeConciliis) Carbone, her father, Antonio Carbone, and her nine brothers and sisters. She passed away at Tamarisk Assisted Living in Warwick with her daughter and son by her side.
Elena was born in Providence, RI on May 30, 1919. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with friends, baking, playing the piano and singing and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her two children, Patricia M. O'Donnell of Warwick and Edward C. O'Donnell of Maryland, and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019