The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Cranston , RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena (Carbone) O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena (Carbone) O'Donnell Obituary
O'DONNELL, ELENA (CARBONE)
Elena O'Donnell went home to rejoin her family on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is with her husband, Edward C. O'Donnell, her mother, Marianna (DeConciliis) Carbone, her father, Antonio Carbone, and her nine brothers and sisters. She passed away at Tamarisk Assisted Living in Warwick with her daughter and son by her side.
Elena was born in Providence, RI on May 30, 1919. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with friends, baking, playing the piano and singing and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her two children, Patricia M. O'Donnell of Warwick and Edward C. O'Donnell of Maryland, and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now