STARZIANO, ELENA
92, of Providence, passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence. She was the beloved and devoted wife to the love of her life, the late Benjamin Starziano, whom passed away February 23, 1998.
Born on February 4, 1928, she was one of nine children born to the late Serafino and Tomasine (Calci) Scetta.
Elena was raised and grew up in Providence. For over 20 years, she worked as a house keeper at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, where she was known for her wonderful attitude and great work ethic.
A woman of great faith, Elena was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Anthony Church in North Providence. She frequented the early morning Sunday Mass and would often be found consistently sitting in her favorite pew.
In her spare time, Elena had many hobbies and interests. She was a talented seamstress and owned three sewing machines. She had the ability to create and repair any type of garment; she especially enjoyed making dresses. Elena was an avid gardener and took pride in her garden and floral masterpieces. Taking after her father, who was a baker by trade, she was a superb baker, often spoiling her family and friends with delicious Easter and Christmas pastries. Elena loved to go on vacations in Florida and she also liked taking trips on cruises.
Elena is survived by her cherished and proud niece and nephew, Donna Starziano-Diccico and her husband Ken of Narraganset and Louis DiManni and his wife Angela of Providence; her siblings, Gloria Pendleton, and George and Michael Scetta; and numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elena is predeceased by her brothers, Salvatore Scetta, Robert Scetta, Pasco Scetta, Sr.; and her sisters, Gina Fordham, Flora Hooper, and Anna Hall.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus and the directives of State officials, Elena's funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, North Providence, at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elena's name may be made to St. Anthony Church, 5 Gibbs Street N. Providence, RI 02904
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020