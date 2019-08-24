|
TORRISI, ELENA (Buccini)
88, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Torrisi, and a daughter of the late Amedeo and Marietta (Castelucci) Buccini. Born in Providence, Elena was the beloved mother of Vito Torrisi (Caprice) of Narragansett, and Tom Torrisi (Cathleen) of Southington, CT; devoted grandmother of Amanda, Stephen, and Matthew Torrisi. Elena was the sister of Dora D'Amario, Elvira Pazienza, and the late C. John Buccini. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 24, 2019