|
|
Kishfy, Elias
Elias J. Kishfy, 86 years old, of Blue Mist Drive, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Central Falls, a son of the late Fred and Julia (Saccal) Kishfy Mr. Kishfy served in the US Army during the Korean War and was discharged at the rank of Corporal. He was an active member of the Allepian Aid Society. He and his brother Norman, owned and operated Beverage Hill Liquors for 33 years before retiring in 1997.Elias enjoyed his home and was a 'real homebody'
He is survived by his brother Norman and his wife Diane Kishfy, and two sisters, Dolores Agag and Joan Ray, nieces and nephews and two Great nephews, Dr. Eric Walsh and Gregory Landry.
A Private Committal Prayer Service will be held Thursday, in the family lot at St. Basil The Great Cemetery at 10 AM. This service is restricted due to the ongoing pandemic.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020