Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude's Chapel at Christ the King
3 Job's Fishing Rd.
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Great Neck Woods Cemetery
Mashpee, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Hysko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Anderson Hysko


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor Anderson Hysko Obituary
Hysko, Elinor Anderson
Elinor Anderson Hysko (3/22/1939-1/13/2020) died peacefully accompanied by her family. A devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children Heather, Stephen, David and Holly; and her 6 grandchildren Ian, David, Charlie, Alexis, Tori and Jillian. Elinor, "Grammie", retired from a teaching career and enjoyed life on the Cape. A celebration of her life to be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Jude's Chapel at Christ the King, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, MA. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Great Neck Woods Cemetery, Mashpee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 4463 Falmouth Rd, Cotuit, MA 02635. For complete obituary, online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -