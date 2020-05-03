|
ANDREWS, ELINOR (MCGUIRL) M.
89, died peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, less than a year after her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald E Andrews. She is survived by her son, Robert Andrews (Betty) and her daughter, Linda Kendz (John). She was born in Providence to the late Peter and Jessie (Garton) McGuirl on May 16, 1930.
Ellie graduated from Central High School in 1948. She was a homemaker, and a Volunteer of Warwick Schools. Ellie enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, and exercise. She was an avid Scrabble player, enjoyed music, and always went for walks, especially along the beach no matter what the season.
She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very proud of them. She will be missed by all her family, and will be remembered for her patience and kindness, and her smile.
Ellie's family expresses gratitude to the dedicated nursing staff at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab Center, who cared for her during the final months of her life. All services will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020