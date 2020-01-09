Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
N. Carpenter St.
East Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabete Peixinho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabete F. Peixinho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabete F. Peixinho Obituary
PEIXINHO, ELISABETE F.
age 73, of Seekonk, lost her battle with cancer on January 6, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of John Peixinho; they were married for 51 years. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Albertina (Marques da Silva) Fernandes.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Michael Peixinho and his wife Patricia Jarvis, Simone Peixinho, 3 grandchildren; Olivia and Colin Peixinho and Cole Melo. She is survived by her stepmother, Maria U. Fernandes of Pawtucket, her siblings; Paul Fernandes, Claudia Marques, Suzana Correira, Godson Andrew Caetano, 1 niece and 1 nephew in Lisbon and her best friend Joyce Pierce. She was predeceased by her sister Lourdes Monteiro.
Elisabete worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, starting at East Providence Credit Union and retiring from Bank of America.
Liz or "Nana Liz" as she was known, loved her yearly trips to Aruba. In the last 10 years, "Team Nana Liz" raised more than $30,000 for the American Cancer Society. Her favorite times were spent with her family, grandchildren and great family friends. She will always be remembered for her friendliness and class. "Feed Buddy".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (1/11) at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, N. Carpenter St., East Providence. Following Elisabete's expressed wishes, calling hours are omitted and burial is private. Please omit flowers. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -