|
|
PEIXINHO, ELISABETE F.
age 73, of Seekonk, lost her battle with cancer on January 6, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of John Peixinho; they were married for 51 years. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Albertina (Marques da Silva) Fernandes.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Michael Peixinho and his wife Patricia Jarvis, Simone Peixinho, 3 grandchildren; Olivia and Colin Peixinho and Cole Melo. She is survived by her stepmother, Maria U. Fernandes of Pawtucket, her siblings; Paul Fernandes, Claudia Marques, Suzana Correira, Godson Andrew Caetano, 1 niece and 1 nephew in Lisbon and her best friend Joyce Pierce. She was predeceased by her sister Lourdes Monteiro.
Elisabete worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, starting at East Providence Credit Union and retiring from Bank of America.
Liz or "Nana Liz" as she was known, loved her yearly trips to Aruba. In the last 10 years, "Team Nana Liz" raised more than $30,000 for the American Cancer Society. Her favorite times were spent with her family, grandchildren and great family friends. She will always be remembered for her friendliness and class. "Feed Buddy".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (1/11) at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, N. Carpenter St., East Providence. Following Elisabete's expressed wishes, calling hours are omitted and burial is private. Please omit flowers. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020