ASCHMAN, ELISABETH SHELDON
95, of Saunderstown, an educator, chemist and entrepreneur passed away on August 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late David C. Aschman.
Born in Waterbury, CT she was a daughter of the late James Rhodes Sheldon and Marjorie (Chase) Feeter.
Betty received her Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Bryn Mawr College and a Master's in Education from the University of Hartford. She enjoyed being an air hostess for TWA in 1947.
She had been a member of the Dutch Island Lighthouse Society, the Saunderstown Yacht Club, the Dunes Club, the Colonial Dames, the DAR, the Junior Leagues of Hartford and Miami, the Coconut Grove Sailing Club. An avid sailor, she was the Narragansett Bay Women's Sailing Champion for two years. She was a member of the Chapel of St. John the Divine where she sang in the choir.
She leaves four children, Elisabeth "Lisa" Bethune of South Kingstown, Marjorie A. Johnston of Wickford, Theodore H. Aschman, II of Cranston and Doris P. Aschman of Narragansett; a brother Irving Sheldon of Saunderstown, six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Elisabeth, Alex, Kat, Sarah and Ben. She was the sister of the late James R. Sheldon, Jr., Peggy Anderson and Louise MacDonald.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10am in the Chapel of St. John the Divine, 10 Church Way, Saunderstown. Burial Tuesday at 1:30pm in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7pm in the NARDOLLILO Funeral Home & Crematory- SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dutch Island Lighthouse Society, PO Box 435, Saunderstown, RI 02874. Visit.wwww.NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2019